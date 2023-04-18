PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gaston Co. Superintendent announces resignation

Booker served as superintendent for nine of his 14 years with the school system.
W. Jeffrey Booker
W. Jeffrey Booker(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 14 years with Gaston County Schools, Superintendent W. Jeffrey Booker has announced his resignation at the end of the school year.

Booker made the announcement at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

Booker has worked for the school system for the last 14 years and has served as superintendent for the last nine.

He was named the Southwest Region Superintendent of the Year for the 2016-2017 and 2022-2023 school years.

Before coming to Gaston County, he worked with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools from 1994 to 2000.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app. Watch the latest broadcast here:

