Gaston Co. Superintendent announces resignation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 14 years with Gaston County Schools, Superintendent W. Jeffrey Booker has announced his resignation at the end of the school year.

Booker made the announcement at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

Booker has worked for the school system for the last 14 years and has served as superintendent for the last nine.

He was named the Southwest Region Superintendent of the Year for the 2016-2017 and 2022-2023 school years.

Before coming to Gaston County, he worked with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools from 1994 to 2000.

