Former West Rowan football star Chris Smith dies at 31

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former West Rowan High School football star Chris Smith has died at 31, according to a tweet from his high school.

He was an all-state defensive end and part of back-to-back state championship teams at West Rowan in 2008 and 2009.

He played college football at Arkansas and was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also played in Cleveland and Cincinnati and made a brief stop with the Carolina Panthers.

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! pic.twitter.com/9oVKyM4Gs2 — West Rowan Football (@WRowan_Football) April 18, 2023

Most recently, Smith was playing in the XFL with the Seattle Dragons.

Smith’s cause of death has not been released.

