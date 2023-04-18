PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Former West Rowan football star Chris Smith dies at 31

Smith was an all-state defensive end and part of back-to-back state championship teams at West Rowan in 2008 and 2009.
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, whose girlfriend was killed tragically in September. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former West Rowan High School football star Chris Smith has died at 31, according to a tweet from his high school.

He was an all-state defensive end and part of back-to-back state championship teams at West Rowan in 2008 and 2009.

He played college football at Arkansas and was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also played in Cleveland and Cincinnati and made a brief stop with the Carolina Panthers.

Most recently, Smith was playing in the XFL with the Seattle Dragons.

Smith’s cause of death has not been released.

This is a developing story.



