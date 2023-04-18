PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
A dramatic warm up is in store, rain chances returning for Saturday

Nothing but sunshine for today with high temperatures several degrees warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nothing but sunshine for today with high temperatures several degrees warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s. By Wednesday afternoon, afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s... we’ll stay in the middle 80s through Friday with dry conditions!

The next round of rain will likely arrive alongside our next cold front bringing scattered showers and t-storms during the afternoon. There are still some timing issues to work out - check back in for more updates!

•     Today: Sunny & breezy

•     Next Few Days: Sunny & very warm

•     The Weekend: Next round of rain

It’s looking drier for Sunday with high temperatures cooler in the upper 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the sun!

Hope you have a great week!

