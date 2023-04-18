PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cool start, beautiful afternoon for Tuesday

Our next rain chance comes on Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Plan a for a chilly morning but a beautiful afternoon for your Tuesday.

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s and even the 30s for some neighborhoods. Look for temperatures to warm up into the 70s under sunny skies.

We’ll hit the mid-80s by the middle of the week.

Our next rain chance comes on Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
One dead following crash on Hwy. 152 W in Rowan County
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
The VIP Platinum game debuted last month with five $1 million top prizes.
Kannapolis man wins $1M, his second big lottery prize of 2023

Latest News

.
Gradually warming up ahead of our weekend cold front
Gradually warming up ahead of our weekend cold front
.
Comfortable, springlike weather will persist this week.
Comfortable, springlike weather will persist this week