Cool start, beautiful afternoon for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Plan a for a chilly morning but a beautiful afternoon for your Tuesday.

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s and even the 30s for some neighborhoods. Look for temperatures to warm up into the 70s under sunny skies.

We’ll hit the mid-80s by the middle of the week.

Our next rain chance comes on Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

