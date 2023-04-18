Charlotte will host United States Men’s National Team for the first time during this season’s Concacaf Gold Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Associated Football (Concacaf) today announced Charlotte will be the host for matches featuring two of the region’s powers, the United States and Honduras.

The matches will take place at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, July 2 with a kickoff for United States vs Nicaragua beginning at 7 p.m. and Honduras taking on Haiti at 9 p.m.

It will mark the first time the USMNT will play in Charlotte.

“Momentum for the beautiful game across the country is at an all-time high and our city and region are in prime position to take full advantage of another summer of soccer headlined by the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup at Bank of America Stadium,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue in a press release. “The honor of hosting the United States Men’s National Team at such a pivotal moment in the soccer landscape of this country is a testament to the region’s deep history of being a soccer hotbed. This has undoubtedly been reinforced by Charlotte FC’s historic expansion into Major League Soccer and Tepper Sports and Entertainment’s commitment to bringing top-class entertainment, including international soccer matches, to Uptown Charlotte. We are also very excited to welcome the federations of Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua and look forward to providing a best-in-class occasion for supporters of all four nations.”

The last time the USMNT played in North Carolina was in 2018.

Charlotte has hosted Concacaf Gold Cup matches in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Tickets to the doubleheader matches will go on pre-sale to Charlotte FC season ticket members April 19. Pre-sale for Panthers PSL owners will begin on April 20.

Tickets will be available to the public beginning April 25.

For more information, visit CharlotteFootballClub.com.

