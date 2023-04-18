Bond kept at $10K for Charlotte father charged in 3-year-old son’s shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after allegedly getting a hold of his father’s gun and pulling the trigger said the man needs to be held accountable but should also get to bury his child.

That was one of the emotional statements made during Monday’s court appearance for Richard Allen Truitt, who is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and failure to secure a firearm from a minor following the death of his young son, Jackson Truitt.

The boy died after the April 14 shooting at a home on O’Hara Drive in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area.

Following the fatal shooting, the boy’s father, Richard Allen Truitt was taken to CMPD’s headquarters to speak with detectives.

Assistant district attorney Brittney Tysinger said the child’s grandmother, who was living with the defendant and her three grandchildren, is the one who called 911.

According to the grandmother, she woke up around 3 a.m. on April 14 and saw Truitt parked outside of the home but he’d not come inside yet.

“She knew that he had been out drinking the night before and she said the rule in the house is if you’ve been drinking you can’t come inside,” Tysinger said while addressing the court.

According to the prosecution, Truitt eventually did come inside and put the holstered 9mm Smith and Wesson underneath a couch and went to sleep around 7 a.m.

He then reportedly woke up to a loud bang and saw his son on the floor, covered in blood, Tysinger told the judge. According to the grandmother, Truitt had been asked previously to secure the gun in a safer place.

Truitt’s bond was previously set at $10,000. The prosecution said the child’s mother is dealing with the consequences of his irresponsibility and asked the bond be set at $100,000.

“Because of his actions, allegedly, a 3-year-old is dead,” Tysinger said.

The defendant was seen crying when the boy’s mother said he needed to be held accountable, but that he was a good dad and should get to bury his child.

According to the mother, the family was in the process of making arrangements and thought the funeral would happen Saturday.

The defense said the shooting was a tragic accident and the bond is reasonable, as the defendant is not a danger to the community.

Judge Alyssa M. Levine kept the bond the same at $10,000 and noted the court will refer to the pre-trial program through the jail that helps with release.

A bond hearing for Truitt was scheduled for April 26, followed by a probable cause hearing on May 8.

