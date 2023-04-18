PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bodycam footage released from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

New body camera footage shows the aftermath of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. (KRNV-DT, WASHOE COUNTY SHERIFF, CNN)
By KRNV staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) - Newly released video shows the aftermath of the snowplow accident that severely injured actor Jeremy Renner.

The body camera footage from the Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies was obtained by KRNV following a public records request and has been redacted in some parts to protect privacy and sensitive information.

The video also shows the large response from the emergency crews who saved his life.

“That truck was stuck in the driveway. They were using this to get the truck out of the driveway,” an unknown deputy is heard saying in the video.

The incident began when Renner’s nephew’s truck became stuck in the snow, and they tried to use a snowcat to help free it.

In the body camera footage, Renner’s nephew, seen in a black camo jacket, explains to deputies how Renner ended up under the snowcat.

“He went up, and turned around and got out to tell me something. And that’s when it started coming at me, like full force. That’s when he tried to jump back in there,” his nephew says.

The snowcat kept moving after it crushed Renner.

The video shows emergency crews working on Renner and how far the big machine is away.

“He slipped because these tracks, there’s no way to stand on it. He tried to jump on, and it took him under,” an unidentified emergency responder says in the video.

Emergency crews stabilized Renner, and he was flown to the hospital in Reno.

Renner posted on social media that he broke more than 30 bones and had chest and head trauma.

He returned home after spending two weeks in the hospital.

He was back in Reno about a week ago, where he thanked the first responders.

Copyright 2023 KRNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
One dead following crash on Hwy. 152 W in Rowan County
Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
The VIP Platinum game debuted last month with five $1 million top prizes.
Kannapolis man wins $1M, his second big lottery prize of 2023

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Rail CEO to testify in Ohio Senate about fiery derailment
A sea turtle being released into the waters at Fort Fisher, N.C. on Monday.
2 dozen rehabilitated turtles released back into the ocean
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Teen to plead guilty in Iowa teacher’s death
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Extra spring COVID booster cleared for certain Americans
Alabama mass shooting at birthday party hits close to home
Alabama mass shooting at birthday party claiming the four lives and injuring 32 hits close to home