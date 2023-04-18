Beautiful stretch of weather ahead before rain returns Saturday
Our next rain chance comes on Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure just to the west of the Carolinas will dominate our weather pattern for the rest of the workweek. As such, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today.
- Today: Sunshine, breezy, pleasant
- Rest of the week: Unseasonably warm
- Saturday: First Alert Weather Day
After a chilly start, we’ll rebound nicely with warm breezes and afternoon readings in the upper 70s.
Clear and seasonably cool tonight with lows in the lower 50s.
For the rest of the workweek, sunshine with warm afternoon readings can be expected with very little chance of any rain. Highs will jump up into the middle 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Unfortunately, our next chance for rain looks to come Saturday, a First Alert Weather Day.
The day does not look like a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast as a cool front approaches from the west. Seasonal highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected Saturday.
Based on current model data, we should dry right back out on Sunday with cooler highs in the middle 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
