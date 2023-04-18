Beautiful stretch of weather ahead before rain returns Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure just to the west of the Carolinas will dominate our weather pattern for the rest of the workweek. As such, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today.

Today: Sunshine, breezy, pleasant

Rest of the week : Unseasonably warm

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day

After a chilly start, we’ll rebound nicely with warm breezes and afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT: Get set for another beautiful day around the #CLT region! Chilly 30s & 40s at daybreak, but we'll warm up quickly this morning under total sunshine. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 70s (cooler upper 60s in the mountains). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/PPCSxhxyKW — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 18, 2023

Clear and seasonably cool tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

For the rest of the workweek, sunshine with warm afternoon readings can be expected with very little chance of any rain. Highs will jump up into the middle 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT: We'll enjoy a big warm-up over the next several days around the #CLT area before a cold front approaches from the west on Saturday with scattered showers & storms are forecast. Cooler air will follow Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/PuieyESn6H — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 18, 2023

Unfortunately, our next chance for rain looks to come Saturday, a First Alert Weather Day.

The day does not look like a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast as a cool front approaches from the west. Seasonal highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected Saturday.

Based on current model data, we should dry right back out on Sunday with cooler highs in the middle 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Saturday will bring our next chance for any rain - talk about bad timing - as a cold front approaches the #CLT area. The day does not look like a washout, but scattered showers & storms seem likely before we dry back out on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/YQuMpSvanV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 18, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

