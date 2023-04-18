About 20 bats found in a Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pest at Ardrey Kell High School might be driving students and staff batty.

A message went out to families Monday evening, alerting them that about 20 bats were found inside the school.

According to Principal Jamie Brooks, the school’s pest vendor and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care & Control were assessing and removing the bats.

Those captured are being sent to the state’s public health laboratory to test for rabies.

Brooks also warned that bat droppings can cause respiratory problems and that everyone should leave the bats alone.

The school will provide updates as they become available.

