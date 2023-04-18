PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 dozen rehabilitated turtles released back into the ocean

A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday.

“In Cape Cod Bay alone, we had 518 cold-stunned sea turtles this winter, so that’s a huge part of the sea turtle population. So, we try to make every single one count,” said Alessia Brugnara with the New England Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital.

The turtles were recovering from being cold-stunned, which made them weak, disoriented and unable to regulate their buoyancy.

Since the waters in Massachusetts are still too cold, the rescue group took them to North Carolina where they would be able to thrive.

Employees with the sea turtle hospital said the animals were a mix of green and Kemp’s Ridley turtles and had been in rehabilitation between four and six months.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
One dead following crash on Hwy. 152 W in Rowan County
Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
The VIP Platinum game debuted last month with five $1 million top prizes.
Kannapolis man wins $1M, his second big lottery prize of 2023

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Ground stop for departing Southwest Airlines flights lifted
Queen City Winter Classic outdoor hockey game coming to Truist Field
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest grounds flights nationwide due to technical issues
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
McCarthy preps House GOP debt deal to draw Biden into talks