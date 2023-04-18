PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

$100,000 Mustang, $77,000 truck stolen from Salisbury car dealership

Salisbury Police say someone broke into the dealership early on Monday.
Salisbury Police say someone broke into the dealership early on Monday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The trend of thieves breaking into car dealerships and stealing expensive vehicles has now hit Salisbury.

According to Salisbury Police, someone broke into Cloninger Ford at 511 Jake Alexander Boulevard and got away with a 2020 Ford Mustang valued at $100,000 and a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe worth approximately $77,000.

Police said that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Monday, someone shattered a glass door at the dealership to get inside. Then they headed for the key box and removed two sets of keys: one for Mustang, the other for the Chevy.

The incident remains under investigation.

There have been several cases of expensive vehicles being stolen recently from dealerships in Charlotte, Hickory, and other areas.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former West Rowan football star Chris Smith dies at 31
The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
One dead following crash on Hwy. 152 W in Rowan County
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Lifeguards needed ahead of summer
Ground stop for departing Southwest Airlines flights lifted
The Charlotte Checkers to play on Truist Field