$100,000 Mustang, $77,000 truck stolen from Salisbury car dealership

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The trend of thieves breaking into car dealerships and stealing expensive vehicles has now hit Salisbury.

According to Salisbury Police, someone broke into Cloninger Ford at 511 Jake Alexander Boulevard and got away with a 2020 Ford Mustang valued at $100,000 and a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe worth approximately $77,000.

Police said that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Monday, someone shattered a glass door at the dealership to get inside. Then they headed for the key box and removed two sets of keys: one for Mustang, the other for the Chevy.

The incident remains under investigation.

There have been several cases of expensive vehicles being stolen recently from dealerships in Charlotte, Hickory, and other areas.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.