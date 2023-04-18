1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at northwest Charlotte party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police continue searching for the person who shot two people in northwest Charlotte Monday night, killing one of them.

The shooting happened during a party around 9:30 p.m. on Lakewood Avenue near Grant Street. That’s just off Rozelles Ferry Road not too far from Interstate 85.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person died at the scene. MEDIC says the other was taken to CMC Main.

Police believe a fight happened during some type of celebration and that led to shots being fired.

After the shooting, the scene became chaotic scene as people were trying to figure out what happened.

“There’s a lot of unknowing, people not knowing what’s actually going on, so emotions were running high trying to find out if loved ones were involved or not,” CMPD Maj. Torri Tellis said.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

CMPD investigators believe this is isolated, but they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. Callers can remain anonymous.

