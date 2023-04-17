Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center shines light on increase in child abuse cases with Shoe Art installation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After a natural disaster there is tragic imagery of destruction all over our newsfeeds. It can be impossible to escape and makes us feel compassion for those suffering and spurs us into action. Child abuse is another story. It silently lurks behind closed doors and often goes unseen and unheard unless a major case of abuse makes the news cycle.

To bring attention to the growing rise in child abuse across Rowan County, Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is shining a light on these cases with an art installation this week.

An installation of 250 pairs of children’s shoes are currently being displayed on the lawn of the Rowan Museum in downtown Salisbury through Friday, April 21. Each pair of shoes represents a child abuse case that Terrie Hess CAC has identified, investigated, prosecuted, and treated during 2022.

“Seeing this visual is key to raising awareness to this growing concern,” said Shawn Edman, Executive Director of Terrie Hess CAC. “With a 76 percent increase in just one year, it is important now, more than ever, that we raise awareness and bring the community together to affect change to protect our most vulnerable population, our children.”

Local artist Shanna Glawson coordinated the installation. She has a master’s in fine arts from ETSU where her thesis centered around trauma and hope. She is an artist, craftsman, maker, and promoter of the arts through education.

“I wanted to help the Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center because I firmly believe in their cause,” said Glawson. “As an artist, I enjoy creating healing art initiatives that work on a broader scope outside myself, by creating community-based art projects. By creating this public art installation, I hope to raise awareness to these issues and advocate for change and healing.”

An annual fundraiser brunch will also be paired with the installation on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m., also at the Rowan Museum. The special guest speaker will be Ben Houghton, Executive Director of Broadway for Arts Education, an organization that works with the Broadway community and teaching artists to dismantle systemic barriers to success for underserved youth around the world. Houghton is passionate about using arts education to equip marginalized youth with social-emotional and career skills to achieve their “Better Tomorrows,” especially LGTBQ+ youth.

Before his life as a storytelling fundraiser, he was an actor, singer, dancer, and pianist performing in venues including The Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Opera Bastille de Paris, the Emirates Palace, the Segerstrom Performing Arts Center, Lincoln Center and many more. Formerly a company pianist for American Ballet Theater and staff accompanist for the Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music, he holds degrees in musical theater and piano pedagogy from Westminster Choir College.

Space for the brunch is extremely limited so anyone interested in attending should contact shawn@preventchildabuserowan.org as soon as possible. There is no cost to attend but donations are greatly appreciated.

