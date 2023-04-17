PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teen injured overinflating basketball as seen in viral challenge

The teenager suffered injuries to his hand, scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss. (KSDK, MELISSA KRAEMER, RING.COM, CNN)
By KSDK Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - A Missouri teen ended up in the hospital while trying to recreate a video he saw on social media by overinflating a basketball.

Video shows 13-year-old Max Kraemer inflating a basketball in the yard outside his home in Ellisville, Missouri. Suddenly, the basketball exploded – with Max standing right over it.

“What was that noise? A gunshot? A firework?” said Max’s mother, Melissa Kraemer. “Almost like a bomb going off.”

Max was rushed to the hospital, where he and his mom found out his hand took the brunt of the injuries, but he also scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss.

His mom says she thought it was an accident, but Max said he saw a viral challenge online that involves overinflating a basketball.

“He had a video of some friends who had done something similar,” she said.

Max says the social media feeds of teenagers are inundated with risky videos. He says those putting out these videos are trying to get content, followers, money and new stuff.

“It’s everywhere. You’ll see a lot of people doing every challenge, just trying to find new stuff to do,” he said.

Luckily, doctors say Max will fully heal from the incident. His mom hopes he’s learned life is full of consequences and that the risk isn’t worth the views.

“He was very scared. I think he’s still scared about what could have happened and how this could have gone down,” she said.

Experts say tweens and teens often don’t consider the real risks or consequences of such online stunts. Parents should talk to their kids about how the stunts might seem silly and fun but can go wrong and cause injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Edgedale Drive.
One shot in dispute in Salisbury, police say
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people Saturday...
Police: Three shot at east Charlotte event following fight

Latest News

The teenager suffered injuries to his hand, scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss.
Teen, 13, injured when basketball explodes during inflation
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies
Caurey Rollins, 25, is accused of molesting several kids during his time as a teacher’s aide at...
Ex-teacher’s aide accused of licking boy’s foot, molesting several children
LCpl. B.A. Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale,...
SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house