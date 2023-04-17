Sunny, breezy, mild start to the week
There’s going to be plenty of sunshine and highs should hit 70 degrees.
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get ready for a fantastic week ahead!
We’re starting out with clear skies and a little bit of a breeze that will stick with us throughout Monday.
It’ll be colder tonight before a warm-up begins.
