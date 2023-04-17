PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunny, breezy, mild start to the week

There’s going to be plenty of sunshine and highs should hit 70 degrees.
We’re starting out with clear skies and a little bit of a breeze that will stick with us throughout Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get ready for a fantastic week ahead!

It’ll be colder tonight before a warm-up begins.

