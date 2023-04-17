Sunny, breezy, mild start to the week before warm-up begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure just to the west of the Carolinas will dominate our weather pattern all week long. As such, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around today with cool breezes and afternoon readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s - a little cool for mid-April.

Today: Sunshine, breezy, cooler

Rest of week : Sunny, very warm

Saturday: Next chance for rain

FIRST ALERT: Lots of sunshine, breezy and a little cool today around the #CLT area with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lTNHalvqTD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 17, 2023

Clear and cooler tonight with lows in the lower to mid-40s. Most neighborhoods should avoid the colder 30s and frost is not too much of a concern due to a persistent westerly breeze.

For the rest of the workweek, sunshine with warm afternoon readings can be expected with very little chance of any rain. Highs in the seasonal mid to upper 70s are forecast for Tuesday before we jump up into the middle 80s Wednesday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Breezy & a little cooler today around the #CLT region before a big warm-up kicks in for the second half of the workweek. Enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/xXOQtFdcOj — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 17, 2023

The weekend will bring warm afternoon readings near 80 degrees again on Saturday, but there may be a couple of showers around as a cool front approaches from the west.

We’ll dry right back out on Sunday with cooler highs in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT: A very early look at the #CLT-area weekend forecast call for a few showers on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s in advance of a cool front that will drop our temps as we dry out on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/88HTn0Km4N — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 17, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

