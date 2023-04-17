PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunny, breezy, mild start to the week before warm-up begins

We’re starting out with clear skies and a little bit of a breeze that will stick with us throughout Monday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure just to the west of the Carolinas will dominate our weather pattern all week long. As such, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around today with cool breezes and afternoon readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s - a little cool for mid-April.

  • Today: Sunshine, breezy, cooler
  • Rest of week: Sunny, very warm
  • Saturday: Next chance for rain

Clear and cooler tonight with lows in the lower to mid-40s. Most neighborhoods should avoid the colder 30s and frost is not too much of a concern due to a persistent westerly breeze.

For the rest of the workweek, sunshine with warm afternoon readings can be expected with very little chance of any rain. Highs in the seasonal mid to upper 70s are forecast for Tuesday before we jump up into the middle 80s Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend will bring warm afternoon readings near 80 degrees again on Saturday, but there may be a couple of showers around as a cool front approaches from the west.

We’ll dry right back out on Sunday with cooler highs in the lower 70s.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

