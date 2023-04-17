PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
SC Trooper shot in face in line of duty makes ‘significant progress’ in recovery

The SC State Trooper who was shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop is speaking with family at the hospital, a Highway Patrol spokesperson says.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Trooper who was shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop is speaking with family at the hospital, a Highway Patrol spokesperson says.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday after he pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County for a speeding violation.

Highway Patrol spokesperson Heather Biance said Frazier is making “significant progress” at the hospital and is currently in stable condition. He has spoken with members of his family as well as visitors, she said.

“It is not known at this time how long the medical staff will require him to stay in hospital care,” she said.

The Highway Patrol said that at some point during the early-morning pursuit, the driver began shooting at Frazier before driving away from the scene. A second trooper heard the radio call with the driver’s vehicle description and began a pursuit that ended in Orangeburg County when the driver crashed his vehicle into a house.

Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and serves Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton Counties.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

