Salisbury juveniles among group accused of shooting at homes

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were among a group of people involved in shooting multiple houses in Salisbury on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to officers with the Salisbury Police Department, they were called out to the 1100 block of West Bank Street for a shooting around 1 p.m.

Officers found three houses on West Bank Street that had been shot into, including one that had people inside when the shooting started.

They were given the descriptions of five males, who were found running down the road.

When officers caught up, four of them were found hiding in a shed. Police said they found an AR rifle and two 9 mm handguns that were used.

Officers collected more than 20 spent 223 cal and 9 mm shell casings from the scene, they said..

Two of the four males were juveniles and were released to their parents. Juvenile petitions are pending.

The two adults were identified as Travari Jovon Allen-Smith and Nazir Cartrell Lowe.

Both men were charged with resisting obstructing and delay a police officer, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

They were both also given a $60,000.00 bond.

