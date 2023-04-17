PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan man sentenced to 9 years prison on drug, gun charges

Frederick O’Neal Broadway Jr., 35, was convicted and sentenced in federal court.
Frederick O'Neal Broadway Jr., 35, was convicted and sentenced in federal court.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with a violent criminal history will be spending the next 9 years in prison following his conviction and sentencing in federal court last week.

Frederick O’Neal Broadway Jr., 35, was arrested in August, 2021, following a series of undercover buys of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Broadway was also found to have a gun, a 50-round drum magazine, and additional drug-related items.

Broadway has an extensive violent criminal history that includes convictions for second-degree murder, robbery, shooting into occupied property and possession of a firearm on school property.

When Broadway was arrested in August, 2021, he had just recently been released from prison.

