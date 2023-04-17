Rowan man sentenced to 9 years prison on drug, gun charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with a violent criminal history will be spending the next 9 years in prison following his conviction and sentencing in federal court last week.

Frederick O’Neal Broadway Jr., 35, was arrested in August, 2021, following a series of undercover buys of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Broadway was also found to have a gun, a 50-round drum magazine, and additional drug-related items.

Broadway has an extensive violent criminal history that includes convictions for second-degree murder, robbery, shooting into occupied property and possession of a firearm on school property.

When Broadway was arrested in August, 2021, he had just recently been released from prison.

