Redevelopment complete at former site of Fiber Industries

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The huge former home of Fiber Industries and several other companies is now set to welcome new businesses and new jobs.

According to the Rowan EDC, SDC 26 LLC, the owners of Mid South Industrial Park have announced completion of their sitewide redevelopment efforts. The facility, which was the longtime home of Fiber Industries and most recently DuraFibers, is located at 7401 Statesville Boulevard (Highway 7)0) near Salisbury.

SDC purchased the park in March of 2021 and immediately began major improvements including a new roof over the entire main building, demolition of numerous multilevel structures and buildings, removal of antiquated infrastructure and a general interior and exterior clean up.

These improvements repositioned the site to accommodate new uses including manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and any use in need of large expanses of paved or graveled outdoor storage.

There are also existing building slabs to accommodate building expansion and/or vacant land for new construction. The park currently houses a number of tenants including Eastern Fence, Waggoner Manufacturing Company, Auto Truck Transport, Linco Brothers, and Johnson’s Roofing.

About 700,000 square feet of space is still available for lease; for more details on available space please contact Houston Roberts here or at 704-361-0129. VIEW THE PROPERTY FLYER

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.