PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Video shows altercation involving juveniles, Mexico kidnapping victim charged
Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Latavia Washington McGee mugshot(Myrtle Beach police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach resident and Lake City native famous for being kidnapped in Mexico, is facing charges for allegedly contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the arrest warrant for 34-year-old Latavia Washington McGee, on February 17, her minor daughter(s) went to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Spivey Street to fight another juvenile; however, a family member removed her from the situation.

A report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department shows officers were called to the apartment complex on Spivey Street for a disturbance, where McGee and her mother allegedly returned with her daughter(s).

Officers stated that a victim and witness told them “the girls from the earlier fight had returned with their mother and grandmother.”

The victim reportedly told officers while he tried to stop the girls from fighting and told them to go inside, the grandmother grabbed his shirt and hit him in the face.

Officers said their report they did not observe any injuries on the victim.

RELATED | ‘None of us deserved it’: Americans who survived kidnapping in Mexico share details of their captivity

He told the officers that the girl’s mother then pulled a “small black pistol” from her purse “and started waving it around.”

The witness corroborated the victim’s statements; however, neither could describe the mother and grandmother, saying “everything happened so fast;” only that the mother, grandmother and girls left in a cream-colored Lexus SUV.

Officers said they viewed a videotape of the entire incident.

Following an investigation, McGee and a 56-year-old unnamed woman were identified as suspects.

McGee was arrested Friday, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Edgedale Drive.
One shot in domestic dispute in Salisbury, police say
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people Saturday...
Police: Three shot at east Charlotte event following fight

Latest News

To bring attention to the growing rise in child abuse across Rowan County, Terrie Hess Child...
Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center shines light on increase in child abuse cases with Shoe Art installation
Christina Mills
Greenville woman accused of human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl
Breaking News
Chester Co. road shut down for deadly shooting investigation
Chester Co. road shut down for deadly shooting investigation