One dead following traffic crash in Rowan Co.

The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a traffic crash on Sunday morning in Rowan County, according to emergency responders.

The crash was reported at approximately 12:24 a.m. on Sunday at Highway 152 West and Unity Church Road near Mooresville.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another person was pinned in the vehicle until freed by emergency responders.

The road was closed in the area for several hours. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated.

