Myers Park High School student dies early Sunday morning, staff says

Further information about a memorial service will be shared when available, the Facebook post stated.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A senior at Myers Park High School in Charlotte died early Sunday morning, school leaders said.

A post on Myers Park High School’s Facebook page stated Barron Alexander Harris is known by friends for “his loyalty, engaging personality, and loving spirit.”

It’s not known how Harris died. Further information about a memorial service will be shared when available, the Facebook post stated.

Last January, the QC Life team interviewed Harris. He was part of a traveling basketball team coordinated by one of the case workers at Inlivian, which supports families through affordable housing in Charlotte.

Related: From a youth project to a championship-winning basketball team in the Queen City

The Soul of a Champion All-Stars played in the Amateur Athletic Union and won more than two dozen championships in the southeast at the time QC Life spoke to Harris about it.

He said he knew right away this group of young men had something special.

“There was one tournament where we like came back after like losing one tournament and we came together, and it was just like a good feeling, and I knew that we could do this over and over. We just gotta stick together,” Harris said at the time.

Inlivian staff previously said being part of the team led to less school absenteeism and higher grades for many of the students.

