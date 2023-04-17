Kannapolis man wins $1M, his second big lottery prize of 2023

CABARRUS, N.C. (WBTV) – A Kannapolis man beat the odds for the second time in three months to a $1 million scratch-off prize, lottery officials said.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Cedric Bass decided to make one more stop after a trip to the grocery store last Thursday.

“I got gas and the ticket from across the street,” Bass said.

The $10 VIP Platinum ticket Bass picked up from Willow Oaks BP on George W. Liles Parkway in Concord turned out to be a $1 million winner, a news release said.

As it turns out, luck has been on Bass’ side before. He said he was there in January and won Cash 5.

By matching all five white balls in the Jan. 6 drawing, Bass won $182,073 after splitting the jackpot with another winner, a news release stated.

When Bass arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to claim his $1 million win, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

According to lottery officials, he chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

The VIP Platinum game debuted last month with five $1 million top prizes. Three $1 million prizes remain to be claimed, the release stated.

