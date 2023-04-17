PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gradually warming up ahead of our weekend cold front

By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s, Monday will end up being the coolest day of the week! Anticipate a quick cool down overnight, with morning lows dropping into the low to mid 40s.

Fortunately, high pressure builds overhead through the rest of the week, allowing high temperatures to gradually warm each afternoon.

  • TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer!
  • WORK WEEK: Warming into the 80s
  • WEEKEND: Cold front brings next round of rain, storms

Highs will reach the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon but will top out in the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Dry conditions will also persist through the rest of the week!

Weekend Outlook: Although the weekend will likely start dry and warm, another cold front will move overhead and bring us our next round of rain and storms. It won’t be raining all weekend long, but stay tuned for timing updates as we get closer. Sunday will end dry and highs will be about ten degrees cooler behind the front.

Have a great week!

