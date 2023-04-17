PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China

Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, the Justice Department said Monday.

“New York City is home to New York’s finest: the NYPD,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said at a news conference announcing the arrests. “We don’t need or want a secret police station in our great city.”

Officials separately announced charges against more than three dozen members of China’s national police, accusing them of creating and using fake social media accounts to locate and harass dissidents in the United States.

The cases are part of a series of Justice Department prosecutions aimed at disrupting Chinese government efforts to target Chinese dissidents, including those promoting pro-democracy views, and stifle their speech.

____

Tucker reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Edgedale Drive.
One shot in domestic dispute in Salisbury, police say
Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people Saturday...
Police: Three shot at east Charlotte event following fight

Latest News

Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
US ambassador visits reporter accused by Russia of spying
A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap