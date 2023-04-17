Displaced Magnolia Senior Apartment residents moved to another hotel as flooded apartments are repaired

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a story WBTV has been following for the past few months.

Dozens of people displaced by the Magnolia Senior Apartment flooding last December continue to grow frustrated after months of living in a hotel.

WBTV is learning about 30 residents of the original 80 plus have been moved to a different hotel in Huntersville. The remaining of the original displaced residents have found new housing or plan to move into a new place in April.

The displaced residents tell WBTV the situation continues to be tough for them.

All living on a fixed or low income – dealing with moving expenses, living in a hotel, and needing extra money to cover storage.

Denise Watson, one of the displaced residents said, “maximum stressed and not knowing by being displaced.”

Tewarnie Starks added, “and disheartening because of our situation, at no fault of ours that we have to go through this.”

Within the past week – just over two dozen people were moved from the Residence Inn in Northlake to the My Place Hotel in Huntersville.

Janette Kinard, the Executive Director of Champion House of Care said, “this changed happened because the city wanted a more affordable place for them to live and that they all would have a kitchenette.”

The displaced residents are paying a portion of the hotel stay and community donors and nonprofits are helping with the rest.

Watson said, “I’m 68-years-old and think of packing, moving, coordinating, I’m supposed to be sitting home watching tv or doing something goofy, I’m retired, been retired for years.”

The multiple moves from hotels and moving things out of their apartments is wearing on the displaced residents.

Janette Kinard with Champion House of Care is just one of several organization helping the senior since December.

“We’re trying to make it less stressful, we come out with a smile on our face just to try to cheer them up to tell them hang in there, it’s going to be okay, it doesn’t look good, it doesn’t feel good, but we’re going to make it through it along with having a counselor come over and talk to them about what they’re going through, that way they can get it out,” said Kinard.

Champion House of Care and Be You Be Great are seeking donations from the public to continue to help.

The two organizations along with Crisis Assistance Ministry are also providing them with cooking items to make the hotel stay comfortable.

Starks said, “you know I have to smile and laugh to keep from crying because it has been a very stressful situation.”

As for moving back to Magnolia Senior Apartments when the time comes: “Honestly, no, no,” said Watson.

Starks added, “I’m playing it by ear because if I can find a place that is comparable and I can afford, then I would consider another residence, otherwise I will continue to wait for my apartment to get back livable.”

The executive director of Mosaic Development Group tells WBTV they’re doing everything possible to get people back into their homes.

About 13 residents in unaffected units could move back into their apartments on the first floor by the end of May. Reconstruction of the affected part of the building will continue through the fall with the last group of people hopefully moving back into Magnolia Senior Apartments in October.

