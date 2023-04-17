PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies looking for man who waved knife and machete at convenience store customer

The incident was reported n Friday morning on Unity Church Rd.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies want to find a man that they say waved a machete and a knife at a customer at a convenience store on Friday.

It happened at the Watts BP Food Mart on Unity Church Rd., on Friday morning, according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies that a couple drove into the parking lot in a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, and that when they parked, the truck was blocking the entrance.

A customer asked the driver to move the truck, but according to the report, the driver became belligerent. The driver then went inside and bought food, then sat down to play a video game.

The customer approached the driver again to ask him to move the truck. This time the driver went to the truck and removed a knife and a machete. Witnesses said the began to wave the knife and machete in the air and to make threats to kill someone.

After the couple left, workers at the store said they called back on the phone saying they were going to come back “and finish what they started.”

The driver was described as a white man wearing a dark tank top, khaki shorts, dark flip flops, and a dark baseball cap. The woman in the truck was described as a barefoot blonde wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

