PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

David’s Bridal laying off over 9,000 workers

David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.
David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the country is laying off thousands of workers nationwide.

David’s Bridal is eliminating over 9,200 positions, according to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

Layoffs started on Friday and are expected to continue through Aug. 11.

The layoffs come as problems grow for David’s Bridal, which is reportedly filing for bankruptcy for the second time in five years.

David’s Bridal is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Right now, the layoffs are affecting 15 stores in nine counties in Pennsylvania, but it is unclear how many stores could be affected in other states.

The pandemic also badly walloped weddings in 2020 as social gatherings came to an abrupt standstill.

David’s Bridal reportedly employs more than 11,000 workers.

The retailer told CNN Business that the company is evaluating its strategic options and that a sale process is underway. It also said all of its stores currently remain open.

David’s Bridal also said it its fulfilling orders without delay and Its online platforms remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Edgedale Drive.
One shot in domestic dispute in Salisbury, police say
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people Saturday...
Police: Three shot at east Charlotte event following fight
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized House Republicans for their trip to New York.
New York mayor blasts House Republicans, calls trip 'junket'
'The Phantom of the Opera' took its final bow on Broadway.
Closing of 'The Phantom of the Opera' impacts NYC businesses
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX rocket test flight scrubbed
Travari Jovon Allen-Smith (left) and Nazir Cartrell Lowe
Salisbury juveniles among group accused of shooting at homes