Comfortable, springlike weather will persist this week.

Today will be the start of a dry and warm week! High temperatures will reach the lower 70s today under sunny skies.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be the start of a dry and warm week! High temperatures will reach the lower 70s today under sunny skies. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 40s.

Nothing but sunshine for Tuesday with high temperatures several degrees warmer in the middle 70s. By Wednesday afternoon, afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s...we’ll stay in the 80s through Friday with dry conditions!

•     Today: Mild & dry

•     The Workweek: Big warm up, lots of sun

•     The Weekend: Next round of rain

The next round of rain will likely arrive alongside our next cold front either Saturday or Sunday as there are still some timing issues to work out - check back in for more updates!

.
.(WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

