Chester Co. road shut down for deadly shooting investigation

Travelers should avoid the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Pinckney Street in Chester County is shut down while the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating a deadly shooting.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. and one person was found dead at the scene.

Pinckney near Bratton Street is closed for the time being.

