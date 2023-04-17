Chester Co. road shut down for deadly shooting investigation

CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Pinckney Street in Chester County is shut down while the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating a deadly shooting.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. and one person was found dead at the scene.

Pinckney near Bratton Street is closed for the time being.

