Checkers to face Phantoms in first round of playoffs

Best-of-three series to be played entirely at Bojangles Coliseum starting Tuesday, April 18
Updated Charlotte Checkers Logo- Feb. of 2023
Updated Charlotte Checkers Logo- Feb. of 2023
By Charlotte Checkers
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Press release provided by the Charlotte Checkers

The Charlotte Checkers are set to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The matchup, which became locked in on the final day of the American Hockey League regular season on Sunday, will pit the No. 3 Checkers against the No. 6 seed Phantoms. As previously announced when the Checkers clinched home-ice advantage in the series, the schedule will be played entirely at Bojangles Coliseum on the following dates and times:

  • Game 1: Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m
  • Game 2: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m.
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m.

Individual tickets for all three games can now be purchased online now at charlottecheckers.com, as can a “Pay as We Play” plan offering the best savings throughout the playoffs. Pricing and other information on that package can also be found on the Checkers’ website. The Checkers will practice at Bojangles Coliseum on Monday, April 17, at 11 a.m., with media availability beginning at approximately 12 p.m.

SERIES FACTS

The marks the second-ever postseason meeting between Charlotte and Lehigh Valley. The previous meeting took place in the 2018 second round, which Lehigh Valley won in five games. That series featured the longest game in AHL history, a five-overtime epic in which current Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon, who spent the majority of this season in Charlotte, made 94 saves to help the Phantoms get a 2-1 win in Game 4 at Bojangles Coliseum. The teams split this season’s series at an even 4-4-0 record, with the Checkers most recently winning 5-2 to clinch home ice advantage in Lehigh Valley this past Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

