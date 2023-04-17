Charlotte gas prices up nearly 2 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 1.9 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.47 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $3.09 per gallon as of April 16 while the most expensive is $3.89 a gallon, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.54, up 10.5 cents from last week’s $3.43 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.15 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents, averaging $3.65 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.