PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte gas prices up nearly 2 cents over past week

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.54, up 10.5 cents from last week’s $3.43 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Charlotte and across the state climbed over the last week.
Gas prices in Charlotte and across the state climbed over the last week.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 1.9 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.47 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $3.09 per gallon as of April 16 while the most expensive is $3.89 a gallon, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.54, up 10.5 cents from last week’s $3.43 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.15 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents, averaging $3.65 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Edgedale Drive.
One shot in dispute in Salisbury, police say
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people Saturday...
Police: Three shot at east Charlotte event following fight
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital

Latest News

The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
One dead following traffic crash in Rowan Co.
Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies early over weekend, staff says
One shot in dispute in Salisbury, police say
Myers Park High School student dies early over weekend, staff says