PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunshine starts the week before temperatures warm up

The workweek gets off to a gorgeous start with plenty of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday will hold the last chance of rain for the next several days.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will continue to sweep through the Carolinas tonight. Behind the front we’ll get some gusty winds and cooler temperatures.  High pressure will build across the southeast for most of this week, giving us dry conditions and some warm temperatures by midweek.

  • Monday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

As a cold front continues to slide east a few downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible before sunset. For the overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain chances over the next week.
Rain chances over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The workweek will get off to a gorgeous start with plenty of sunshine both on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

By Wednesday, high pressure will move farther east and allow temperatures to warm back into the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Friday into next weekend, there will be slight chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies.

Highs on Friday and Saturday with climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylan Noah Davis.
Charlotte murder suspect taken back into custody after mistakenly released from jail
A man was killed Saturday afternoon following a crash in Mooresville.
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Mooresville crash
An 18-year-old died after he was hit by a car in Statesville on Saturday morning.
Teenager killed after being hit by vehicle while riding skateboard in Statesville
A Salisbury man and 14-year-old were killed in a crash in West Virginia on Thursday.
Salisbury man, 14-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in West Virginia, officials say
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Cold front to bring sunny, dry weather throughout the week
Cold front to bring sunny, dry weather throughout the week
Cold front to bring sunny, dry weather throughout the week
First Alert Weather Day issued Sunday as rain returns
Warm temperatures, sunshine in store for Saturday ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day