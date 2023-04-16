Sunshine starts the week before temperatures warm up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will continue to sweep through the Carolinas tonight. Behind the front we’ll get some gusty winds and cooler temperatures. High pressure will build across the southeast for most of this week, giving us dry conditions and some warm temperatures by midweek.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

As a cold front continues to slide east a few downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible before sunset. For the overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain chances over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The workweek will get off to a gorgeous start with plenty of sunshine both on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

By Wednesday, high pressure will move farther east and allow temperatures to warm back into the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Friday into next weekend, there will be slight chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies.

Highs on Friday and Saturday with climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

