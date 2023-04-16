SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a Highway Patrol trooper was shot in the face during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

The traffic stop happened around 3:30 a.m. on US 78. That is in Bamberg County.

LCpl. B.A. Frazier saw someone driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to SCDPS Public Affairs Director Heather Biance.

At some point during the traffic stop, the suspect started shooting at Frazier before driving away, Biance says.

Frazier was shot on the right side of his face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second trooper responded and went after the suspect’s car. The chase ended in Orangeburg County when the suspect crashed his car into a house, Biance said.

As of now, no arrests have been confirmed.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation, which is normal protocol for officer-involved shootings.

SLED issued the following statement on the incident:

SLED was requested by the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bamberg County where a law enforcement officer was shot. Additional details will be available at a later time.

Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

