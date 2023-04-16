Salisbury community comes together for youth violence prevention

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Salisbury community on Saturday marched downtown to the Rowan County Courthouse with signs protesting against violence within the youth.

The Salisbury Police Department hosted the youth violence prevention event, ahead of National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

Dr. Alberta McLaughin, a victim advocate with the Salisbury Police Department, shared how violence is often connected to other forms of violence including child abuse, domestic violence, gang violence, and human trafficking.

“I see hurt, I see pain. I see a child who is crying out ‘I need help’ and if we can just provide that help, and give prevention techniques I think we can make a big impact,” said McLaughlin.

Sixteen-year-old Xavier Brown participated in the march, expressing his feelings about hearing about acts of violence among children and teens his age.

“It shocks me a lot because there shouldn’t be kids shooting and kids shouldn’t be going to prison or juvie or jail for doing something they know they shouldn’t be doing,” said Brown.

Captian PJ Smith with the Salisbury Police Department said some of the prevention strategies in mind deal with getting out into the community.

“Maybe we can reach out with family programs and work with the actual Juveniles through our actual school resource officers or with other providers. Maybe our Project Save Coordinator. We give them a program working more with the juvenile services to where we identify youth that’s involved or impacted and get them to the right resource provider,” hesaid.

When it comes to preventing gun violence, Brown shared a message of his own with his peers:

“Just try and stay in the right crowd. Don’t get into the wrong crowd. If that’s hard to do then you should try and keep your circle small and not get into the wrong crowd.”

National Youth Violence Prevention Week runs from April 24-28.

