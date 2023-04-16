PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury community comes together for youth violence prevention

The event was held ahead of National Youth Violence Prevention Week.
Members of the Salisbury community on Saturday marched downtown to the Rowan County Courthouse with signs protesting against violence within the youth.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Salisbury community on Saturday marched downtown to the Rowan County Courthouse with signs protesting against violence within the youth.

The Salisbury Police Department hosted the youth violence prevention event, ahead of National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

Dr. Alberta McLaughin, a victim advocate with the Salisbury Police Department, shared how violence is often connected to other forms of violence including child abuse, domestic violence, gang violence, and human trafficking.

“I see hurt, I see pain. I see a child who is crying out ‘I need help’ and if we can just provide that help, and give prevention techniques I think we can make a big impact,” said McLaughlin.

Sixteen-year-old Xavier Brown participated in the march, expressing his feelings about hearing about acts of violence among children and teens his age.

“It shocks me a lot because there shouldn’t be kids shooting and kids shouldn’t be going to prison or juvie or jail for doing something they know they shouldn’t be doing,” said Brown.

Captian PJ Smith with the Salisbury Police Department said some of the prevention strategies in mind deal with getting out into the community.

“Maybe we can reach out with family programs and work with the actual Juveniles through our actual school resource officers or with other providers. Maybe our Project Save Coordinator. We give them a program working more with the juvenile services to where we identify youth that’s involved or impacted and get them to the right resource provider,” hesaid.

When it comes to preventing gun violence, Brown shared a message of his own with his peers:

“Just try and stay in the right crowd. Don’t get into the wrong crowd. If that’s hard to do then you should try and keep your circle small and not get into the wrong crowd.”

National Youth Violence Prevention Week runs from April 24-28.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylan Noah Davis.
Charlotte murder suspect taken back into custody after mistakenly released from jail
A man was killed Saturday afternoon following a crash in Mooresville.
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Mooresville crash
An 18-year-old died after he was hit by a car in Statesville on Saturday morning.
Teenager killed after being hit by vehicle while riding skateboard in Statesville
A Salisbury man and 14-year-old were killed in a crash in West Virginia on Thursday.
Salisbury man, 14-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in West Virginia, officials say
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface

Latest News

An arrest was made Friday in a year-long Charlotte homicide investigation. (MGN graphic)
Charlotte officers arrest man after year-long homicide investigation
Members of the Salisbury community on Saturday marched downtown to the Rowan County Courthouse...
Salisbury community comes together for youth violence prevention
A man was killed Saturday afternoon following a crash in Mooresville.
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Mooresville crash
Surveillance footage showed three people steal vehicles from a Marion car dealership early...
Video shows thieves stealing 3 cars from McDowell County dealership, police say