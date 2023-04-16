PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Three shot at east Charlotte event following fight

The shooting happened after security tried to break up the fight, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people Saturday...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people Saturday night at Labcity in east Charlotte.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people early Sunday morning in east Charlotte.

Officers said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Lab City along the 2800 block of East Independence Boulevard.

Initial reports say a fight broke out and when event security tried to break it up, two members of the security team and one other person were struck. All three had non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today. You can also watch the latest broadcast below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylan Noah Davis.
Charlotte murder suspect taken back into custody after mistakenly released from jail
A man was killed Saturday afternoon following a crash in Mooresville.
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Mooresville crash
An 18-year-old died after he was hit by a car in Statesville on Saturday morning.
Teenager killed after being hit by vehicle while riding skateboard in Statesville
A Salisbury man and 14-year-old were killed in a crash in West Virginia on Thursday.
Salisbury man, 14-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in West Virginia, officials say
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface

Latest News

An arrest was made Friday in a year-long Charlotte homicide investigation. (MGN graphic)
Charlotte officers arrest man after year-long homicide investigation
Salisbury Youth Violence Prevention March
Salisbury community comes together for youth violence prevention
Members of the Salisbury community on Saturday marched downtown to the Rowan County Courthouse...
Salisbury community comes together for youth violence prevention
A man was killed Saturday afternoon following a crash in Mooresville.
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Mooresville crash