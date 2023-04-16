Police: Three shot at east Charlotte event following fight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people early Sunday morning in east Charlotte.

Officers said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Lab City along the 2800 block of East Independence Boulevard.

Initial reports say a fight broke out and when event security tried to break it up, two members of the security team and one other person were struck. All three had non-life-threatening injuries.

