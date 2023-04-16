One shot in dispute in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in a dispute in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

Police are currently investigating the shooting that was reported in the 1100 block of Edgedale Drive. One person was shot and taken to the hospital.

No information on the condition of the victim has been released. There’s no word on any suspect or charges, but police did confirm this was not a random crime.

This story will be updated when possible.

