I-85 crash leaves one dead in west Charlotte, Medic confirmed

They were pronounced dead at the scene.
One person was killed Saturday night in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte, according to Medic.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed Saturday night in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called out to a crash near exit 34 northbound, which leads to Freedom Drive.

Medic confirmed one person died at the scene.

