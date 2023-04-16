I-85 crash leaves one dead in west Charlotte, Medic confirmed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed Saturday night in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called out to a crash near exit 34 northbound, which leads to Freedom Drive.

Medic confirmed one person died at the scene.

