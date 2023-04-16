Harriman man chases pet emu 20 miles alongside police

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Harry McKinney and his family own a lot of animals on their Harriman, but MeeMoo the pet emu stands taller than all of them.

Wednesday morning, MeeMoo jumped over his seven-foot fence and began sprinting at speeds up to 40 miles per hour down the road.

“The way he jumps the fence is similar to an Olympic pole vaulter. He runs and gets a ton of speed and jumps maybe five or six feet then he twists and rolls over the last few feet,” said McKinney.

MeeMoo then continued running which then prompted McKinney to get the help of the Harriman Police Department, who continued chasing MeeMoo in circles through the downtown Harriman area for nearly 20 miles.

“Tor a lot of people it looked like a T-Rex coming down the sidewalk or street at them,” said McKinney.

After chasing MeeMoo down sidewalks, streets, neighborhoods and front yards, police eventually cornered the emu outside a downtown home where McKinney captured MeeMoo by using a dog leash as a makeshift lasso.

The pet emu is back home now but had a much less eventful escape just a day later according to McKinney.

MeeMoo’s fence has now been raised from seven to nine feet, and McKinney is thankful for the help of Harriman Police.

He now gets a good laugh at the scene his pet emu caused as he’s glad it’s brought a smile to the faces of those that saw the chase in person and the thousands that have seen the story online.

