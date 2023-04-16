PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cold front to bring sunny, dry weather throughout the week

Temperatures will warm back up as the week goes on.
Sunday will hold the last chance of rain for the next several days.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will head our way today, bringing the chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.  A few storms could become severe, if so, they will be capable of producing some damaging winds and hail.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers & t-storms, warm
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, mild & breezy
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

An area of low pressure moving into the Midwest will drag a cold front through the Carolinas, giving us the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Today’s highs will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to near 80 degrees in Charlotte.

Showers and storms will wind down before midnight, giving way to mostly clear skies and gusty northwesterly winds up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will be cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday futurecast
Sunday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

We will kick off the start of the work week drier and cooler, but highs will climb back into the 80s by midweek. High pressure will gradually build in from the west on Monday and Tuesday, keeping us dry.  Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Friday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

