Cold front to bring sunny, dry weather throughout the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will head our way today, bringing the chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could become severe, if so, they will be capable of producing some damaging winds and hail.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Scattered showers & t-storms, warm

Monday : Mostly sunny, mild & breezy

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

An area of low pressure moving into the Midwest will drag a cold front through the Carolinas, giving us the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Today’s highs will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to near 80 degrees in Charlotte.

Showers and storms will wind down before midnight, giving way to mostly clear skies and gusty northwesterly winds up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will be cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

We will kick off the start of the work week drier and cooler, but highs will climb back into the 80s by midweek. High pressure will gradually build in from the west on Monday and Tuesday, keeping us dry. Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Friday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.