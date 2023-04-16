Charlotte officers arrest man after year-long homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made Friday in a year-long Charlotte homicide investigation.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Jamal Dulin was arrested for the shooting death of Steven Lowe II on April 17, 2022.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Victim in deadly Metals Drive shooting in north Charlotte identified]

Dulin was charged with murder and discharging a weapon not an occupied moving vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Kennedy is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

