Charlotte officers arrest man after year-long homicide investigation

The shooting happened April 17, 2022.
An arrest was made Friday in a year-long Charlotte homicide investigation. (MGN graphic)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made Friday in a year-long Charlotte homicide investigation.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Jamal Dulin was arrested for the shooting death of Steven Lowe II on April 17, 2022.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Victim in deadly Metals Drive shooting in north Charlotte identified]

Dulin was charged with murder and discharging a weapon not an occupied moving vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Kennedy is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

