2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person has been arrested after two people were seriously hurt in a shooting at an uptown Charlotte park on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened at Romare Bearden Park shortly before 4 p.m.

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

Police responded to the scene and were able to take the suspect into custody. They also recovered the gun.

CMPD said the shooting happened following an altercation between the suspect and two victims.

The Charlotte Knights game wrapped up across from the park just minutes before the shooting. Charlotte SHOUT!, a local arts-based festival is also in its final day in uptown, just blocks away from the scene.

