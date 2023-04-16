PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, police say no ‘active threat’

The incident happened at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting at an uptown Charlotte park on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened near Romare Bearden Park.

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

Police responded to the scene and said there is no active threat.

The Charlotte Knights game wrapped up across from the park just minutes before the shooting. Charlotte SHOUT!, a local arts-based festival is also in its final day in uptown, just blocks away from the scene.

This is a developing story.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

