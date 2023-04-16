2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, police say no ‘active threat’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting at an uptown Charlotte park on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened near Romare Bearden Park.

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

Police responded to the scene and said there is no active threat.

The Charlotte Knights game wrapped up across from the park just minutes before the shooting. Charlotte SHOUT!, a local arts-based festival is also in its final day in uptown, just blocks away from the scene.

This is a developing story.

