Warm temperatures, sunshine in store for Saturday ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another cold front will head our way on Sunday, bringing the chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms but today stays dry and warm.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Scattered showers and t-storms, warm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

After starting out the morning with some areas of patchy fog, the rest of this Saturday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday's forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday is our next First Alert Weather Day. An area of low pressure moving into the Midwest will drag a cold front through the Carolinas, giving us the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Sunday’s highs will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to near 80 degrees in Charlotte.

Most of next week is looking quiet, dry and cooler to start but the 80s will return by the middle of the week. High pressure will gradually build in from the west on Monday and Tuesday, keeping us dry and cool.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

On Friday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

