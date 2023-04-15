PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Video shows thieves stealing 3 cars from McDowell County dealership, police say

Police said the vehicles were stolen from the Marion Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram dealership.
Surveillance footage showed three people steal vehicles from a Marion car dealership early...
Surveillance footage showed three people steal vehicles from a Marion car dealership early Saturday morning.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARION, N.C. (WBTV) - Surveillance cameras showed a group of thieves stealing three vehicles from a dealership showroom on Saturday morning in McDowell County, police said.

According to the Marion Police Department, the incident happened early in the morning at the Marion Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram dealership on Worley Road.

Police said video showed three men approach the building, two of whom entered after breaking through a side door.

Footage later showed the two individuals exit the building and three vehicles owned by the dealership being driven off.

The following three vehicles were taken:

  • 2023 Chrysler 300 Touring L, bright white in color
  • 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, granite crystal metallic in color
  • 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX 4WD, deep black pearl in color

Officers said the keys to the vehicles were taken from a lock box that the thieves broke into.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Niki Kinman with the Marion Police at 828-652-5205.

Related: Video shows thieves steal cars from Cornelius dealership, police looking for suspects

Watch continuous live news coverage:

