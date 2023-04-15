Teenager killed after being hit by vehicle while riding skateboard in Statesville

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police said an 18-year-old died at the scene on Davie Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old died after he was hit by a vehicle in Statesville on Saturday morning.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the collision happened on Davie Avenue near Ramsey Court around 6:10 a.m.

Police said the teenager was traveling west on Davie Avenue on a skateboard when he was hit.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the man.

The driver of the vehicle was still at the scene when officers arrived.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-878-3406.

