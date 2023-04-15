Teenager killed after being hit by vehicle while riding skateboard in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old died after he was hit by a vehicle in Statesville on Saturday morning.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the collision happened on Davie Avenue near Ramsey Court around 6:10 a.m.

Police said the teenager was traveling west on Davie Avenue on a skateboard when he was hit.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the man.

The driver of the vehicle was still at the scene when officers arrived.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-878-3406.

Also Read: Police: Suspect killed, another on the run following stolen car chase in Mooresville

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.