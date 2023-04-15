Security cameras not working at Charlotte apartment complex when woman’s car set on fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman is questioning her security after she says her car went up in flames and security cameras failed to capture what happened.

Helen Connor reached out to WBTV for help after her car was destroyed by fire last weekend.

Connor says surveillance video in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartment Complex should have shown exactly what happened to her car, but they did not capture the footage.

WBTV reached out to Inlivian to find out what happened to the footage on this property.

A spokesperson sent a statement reading in part:

“Due to a system upgrade of the surveillance system currently in progress, there was no camera footage captured of the event. We are working with CMPD and the Fire Department as they investigate this matter, and we will continue to fully cooperate with their ongoing investigation.”

This statement comes after Connor and WBTV actively tried to obtain copies of the footage earlier in the week.

As a single mother of five, Connor says she is worried for her family’s safety.

“I would like for Inlivian to get it together because, at the end of the day, people like myself and my children need that security,” Connor said. “We need to know that if something does happen we can look at the video camera and know exactly what happened.”

Connor believes her car was intentionally set on fire, but she says the Charlotte Fire Department told her there may have been an electrical problem.

She says she had no issues with her 2012 Buick Enclave before this.

Since learning there is no video evidence, Connor said it’s going to be much harder to find out what actually happened.

“I was very disappointed because at the end of the day even if they were working, I could’ve at least known who did that to my car, and I could at least try to seek justice for my car from that person, but they don’t have footage so I’m just pretty much stuck without a car,” she said.

WBTV asked Inlivian how long the system upgrade is expected to last, and how long it has been since the cameras haven’t been running.

The spokesperson said she will check with Inlivian’s I.T. Department when they return to work next week.

As of Friday evening, Charlotte Fire said the fire is still under investigation.

