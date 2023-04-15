PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rowan County 911 receives award for 2023 Communications Center of the Year

Division Chief Phil York, Chief Cress, and Captain Burleson will bring this award home from the NC Public Safety Communications Conference, held April 30 through May 3, 2023.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County 911 has earned a top recognition in the state of North Carolina.

According to a press release, Rowan County Emergency Services 911 Division Chief Phil York released a statement that the telecommunications center has been awarded the 2023 Communications Center of the year from the North Carolina Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association (NENA).

“It is with great pride in my staff that I share...that our 911 Division was selected by the North Carolina Chapter of NENA as the 2023 Communications Center of the year. This award is not for me or our administrators, but for our staff, who work each day to provide the best services possible, to our field partners, and our citizens,” York shared in a statement to the 911 staff.  “Words cannot express how proud I am in each and every one of you,” he continued.  He gave special recognition to Chief Gregory for completing the application process for the award.

Division Chief York, Chief Cress, and Captain Burleson will bring this award home from the NC Public Safety Communications Conference, held April 30 through May 3, 2023.

