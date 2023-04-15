Police investigating shooting in northwest Charlotte, 1 seriously hurt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Charlotte that left one person hurt Saturday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Key Street, between Glenwood Drive and Bradford Drive.

Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or leave an anonymous tip on their website.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.