Police investigating shooting in northwest Charlotte, 1 seriously hurt

The incident happened early Saturday morning on Key Street.
CMPD responded to a shooting on Key Street in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning.
CMPD responded to a shooting on Key Street in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning.(Cleared)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Charlotte that left one person hurt Saturday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Key Street, between Glenwood Drive and Bradford Drive.

Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or leave an anonymous tip on their website.

